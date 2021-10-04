D-backs do soul searching after dreadful 110-loss season

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen acknowledges the organization might be in the midst of a multiyear rebuild, especially with the Dodgers, Giants and Padres spending loads of money at the top of their division. But Hazen does expect a significant step forward in 2022. He believes at least some of that improvement will come from within and that the growth of younger players in the organization will be key. The Diamondbacks were a bad baseball team in 2021, finishing 52-110 and narrowly avoiding the worst season in franchise history.