Dolphins say improvement needed everywhere, not just offense

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ offense is off to one of the worst four-game starts in the franchise’s 56-year history. The Dolphins are on pace to finish in the bottom 20% of the team’s single-season rankings in a slew of categories. Only six teams in Dolphins history have gotten off to worse four-game starts than this one, which has dropped three consecutive contests to fall to 1-3. Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he believes the issue is clear. What’s working in practice isn’t translating to game days. Miami is still without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa because of a hip injury.