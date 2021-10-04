Dorrell apologizes to cameraman, team for on-field incident

AP National Sports

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Karl Dorrell said he needs to have “better composure” after losing his cool and pushing a photojournalist’s camera on his way off the field following a loss to Southern California. The Colorado coach apologized to the photojournalist and to his team. Dorrell and the Buffaloes couldn’t have picked a better time for a bye week. It’s a chance to reset and fix a struggling offense that’s averaging 13.8 points a game. All things are on the table, too, including the coaching staff and a quarterback switch. Their next game is Oct. 16 in Boulder against a struggling Arizona team.