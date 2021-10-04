Flyers coach Vigneault denies player medication allegations

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault is denying accusations that he ever gave players drugs without doctor’s consent. Former Flyers goalie Robin Lehner in a series of tweets says teams give players sedatives and anxiety pills without a doctor’s consent. He referenced the Flyers and Vigneault, who says he has never given players pills. The NHL has reached out to Lehner to set up an interview over his claims. Lehner is currently with the Vegas Golden Knights.