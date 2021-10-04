Four Continents skating set for Europe debut in Estonia

AP National Sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Four Continents Championships for figure skaters from outside Europe will be held in Europe for the first time after Estonia stepped in as a replacement host for China. The International Skating Union says the competition is scheduled to run from Jan. 18-23 in the Estonian capital, Tallinn. The championships were originally meant to be in the Chinese city of Tianjin as a warmup for the Olympics in Beijing the following month. It will be the first Four Continents since the coronavirus pandemic began.