Harper can’t end Phillies’ postseason drought at 10 seasons

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit .309 with 35 homers, led baseball in OPS and is a National League MVP candidate. Zack Wheeler went 14-10 with two shutouts and league highs with 247 strikeouts over 213 1/3 innings pitched. He is a Cy Young candidate. But neither Philadelphia Phillies star will play in October. The Phillies extended their playoff drought to 10 seasons. They did win 82 games and finished with their first winning record since 2011. The Phillies were in the NL East race until the final week of the season.