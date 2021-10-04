Hoosiers lose Penix indefinitely with shoulder injury

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be out indefinitely after injuring his throwing shoulder in Saturday’s loss at Penn State. Coach Tom Allen says the redshirt junior does not need surgery to repair the separated AC joint in his left shoulder, at least not yet. He will be re-evaluated weekly. Jack Tuttle will replace Penix as the starter and could be the starter when the Hoosiers host No. 11 Michigan State on Oct. 16.