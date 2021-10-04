Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologizes for being ‘just stupid’

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has apologized to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for “being a distraction” after a video surfaced over the weekend showing a young woman dancing close to his lap. Meyer called a team meeting Monday and vowed to “own it.” That’s the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility. He says his actions were “just stupid and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position.”