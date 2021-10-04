Jets’ Maye facing DUI charges from arrest in February

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets safety Marcus Maye is facing three misdemeanor charges for his DUI arrest after an alleged car accident in Florida in February. Broward County court records show the 28-year-old Maye was charged on Feb. 22 with driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property and person, and leaving the scene of a crash in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A Zoom hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20 in the case. ESPN first reported the accident and charges Monday night. Maye is also facing a civil suit “in excess” of $30,000 filed by the driver of the car he hit, according to court documents.