Longtime rivals Red Sox, Yankees, back at it in AL wild card

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox and Yankees resume their rivalry in the playoffs in Tuesday night’s AL wild-card game. It’s the fifth time the longtime foes will meet in the postseason, with each team taking two series. New York ace Gerrit Cole will face Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi in the one-game playoff for the right to meet Tampa Bay in an AL Division Series. The Red Sox held the edge most of the season before the Yankees swept them in late September to pull ahead in the wild-card race. Both teams won on the final day to finish tied. The Red Sox earned the right to host Tuesday’s game by winning the head-to-head season series.