Mariners hope unexpected 90-win season is just the beginning

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are young and talented and seem to have changed the narrative about their future after an unexpected 90-win season. The Mariners fell short of snapping their 20-year playoff drought on the final weekend of the season but the year was overall a success that established the team’s core and possibly reinvigorated a once-proud baseball town. Seattle’s youth showed up and performed, whether it was pitcher Logan Gilbert or center fielder Jarred Kelenic’s big final month. Manager Scott Servais is likely to be the AL manager of the year.