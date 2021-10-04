Mohegan Sun suspends betting on WNBA at new sportsbook

AP National Sports

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

The Mohegan Sun casino has suspended wagering on the WNBA after questions were raised over a potential conflict in taking bets on the Connecticut Sun, a team also owned by the Mohegan Tribe. The issue came up last week after Gov. Ned Lamont opened the sportsbook by placing a $50 bet on the Sun to win its playoff game with the Chicago Sky. Thursday was the first day of legalized sports betting in Connecticut. Casino officials said Monday they decided over the weekend to suspend betting on the WNBA playoffs at the sportsbook while they work with the league to update their operating procedures.