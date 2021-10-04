QB Daniels not throwing, status uncertain for No. 2 Georgia

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback JT Daniels’ status is uncertain for No. 2 Georgia again this week. Daniels was held out of throwing drills in the week’s first practice for this week’s Southeastern Conference game at No. 18 Auburn. The Bulldogs leaned on their running game and defense to overwhelm No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 last week. Daniels was in uniform but did not play after testing his right lat injury in pregame warmups. Stetson Bennett filled in for Daniels and passed for only 72 yards in his second start of the season. Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he remains hopeful Daniels can play against the Tigers.