AP National Sports

WATFORD, England (AP) — Claudio Ranieri is back in the English Premier League after being hired by Watford. The 69-year-old Italian replaces Xisco Munoz, who was fired on Sunday after 10 months in charge. Ranieri is most famous for leading Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016 at preseason odds of 5,000-1. He has also coached Chelsea and Fulham. Watford is in 15th place in its first season back in the top flight.