Tennis tour investigating abuse accusations against Zverev

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — The men’s professional tennis tour has opened an investigation into a former girlfriend’s accusations of domestic abuse by Olympic gold medalist and 2020 U.S Open runner-up Alexander Zverev. The ATP announced Monday it is looking into “allegations concerning Alexander Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019.” ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli said the tour wants to “establish the facts and determine appropriate follow-up action.” The tour also said it has received a report offering recommendations for establishing a policy governing domestic violence.