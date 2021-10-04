White Sox optimistic Rodon healthy enough for playoffs

AP National Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox think pitcher Carlos Rodón will be healthy enough to help them in the playoffs after the All-Star left-hander was limited down the regular-season stretch. General manager Rick Hahn says the team is optimistic he’ll be able contribute through October. Hahn said Rodón will only pitch once during the division series against the AL West champion Houston Astros that begins Thursday. If the White Sox advance, they’ll evaluate his workload on a series-by-series basis. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. Rodón has a history of arm and shoulder injuries and threw just 28 innings over the final two months of the regular season. But he also played a big role as the White Sox ran away with the AL Central title at 93-69.