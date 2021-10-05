Rangers dismiss hitting, bench coaches after 102-loss season

AP National Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have dismissed hitting coach Luis Ortiz and bench coach Don Wakamatsu after a 102-loss season. The Rangers were 29th in the majors with a .232 team batting average and were shut out a majors-high 15 times. The status of assistant hitting coach Callix Crabbe and Alex Burg, the team’s coordinator of run production, will be determined by the new hitting coach. They were given permission to seek other employment opportunities. The rest of the staff is expected to return, but some of their roles could change.