Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato out at Rahal for 2022

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

The future of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato in IndyCar is in doubt after Rahal Letterman Lanigan said the Japanese driver won’t return to the team next year. Sato has raced in IndyCar since 2010 following seven seasons in Formula One. The Tokyo native has driven for Rahal the last four years, earning four victories including the Indy 500 in 2020. Sato also won the Indy 500 in 2017. Sato’s two Indy 500 wins make him one of the more desirable drivers in IndyCar even at 44 years old. But sponsorship will play a role in his future.