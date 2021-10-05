Washington’s Reyes set to be 1st Chilean to play in NFL game

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington tight end Sammis Reyes is on the verge of becoming the first person from Chile to play in an NFL game. He is expected to be in uniform Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after an injury to teammate Logan Thomas. The converted basketball player who emigrated to the U.S. as a teenager appreciates his journey and the significance of being the first Chilean to reach the NFL. Reyes called Washington his dream team and said he did not want to play for anyone else. He finally feels at home in the area after a decade of moving around.