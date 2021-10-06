After another flop, flawed Yankees face uncertain offseason

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

A flawed New York Yankees team that finished its 12th consecutive season of failure was very streaky and overly reliant on right-handed hitters. The Yankees face an uncertain offseason with decisions on a new contract for manager Aaron Boone and a possible long-term contract for Aaron Judge. Their defense up the middle is shaky with catcher Gary Sánchez and shortstop Gleyber Torres. And they finally realize many teams are as good if not better than they are despite New York’s $200 million-plus payroll, second to only the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.