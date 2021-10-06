Falcons consider all options with CB Oliver lost for season

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons must reconfigure their secondary this week after losing nickel back Isaiah Oliver to a season-ending knee injury. Also, starting safety Erik Harris’ status for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in London is uncertain because of a calf injury that forced him out of last week’s 34-30 loss to Washington. The Falcons placed Oliver on injured reserve on Tuesday. Coach Arthur Smith says Oliver will miss the remainder of the season. The injuries in the secondary could force a dramatic reshuffling of the depth chart. There could be more significant roles for rookies Avery Williams and Richie Grant.