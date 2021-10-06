Fangio: Bridgewater might return Thursday from concussion

AP National Sports

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio says quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has a chance to practice Thursday after leaving the game against Baltimore with a concussion. Fangio says Bridgewater is improving and was cleared to lift weights with the team and attend meetings. Backup Drew Lock ran the offense at practice Wednesday as the Broncos prepared for their game this weekend at Pittsburgh. Coach Mike Tomlin says his team is preparing to face Bridgewater when the Steelers host the Broncos.