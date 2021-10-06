Major League Wrestling turns heads in primetime showcase

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The newest professional athletes to settle in Philadelphia are on the roster for Major League Wrestling. MLW is set to make its major cable debut on Thursday night. MLW CEO Court Bauer called the shots behind the scenes for the TV taping for a roster that includes wrestling veterans from The Blue Meanie and Savio Vega, to Jacob Fatu and Alexander Hammerstone. MLW taped television matches at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia that will air this week and beyond. MLW is trying to find its way in a crowded wrestling market that already includes promotions AEW and WWE.