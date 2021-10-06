Pats releasing Gilmore after failing to agree on contract

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are releasing 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore after the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a new contract. The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback confirmed his departure in a post on Instagram, saying the moments he shared with his teammates on and off the field over the past four seasons won’t be forgotten. Gilmore began the season on the physically unable to perform list as he worked his way back from a quadriceps injury late last season that required offseason surgery. He would have been eligible to begin practicing again after Week 6. The Patriots and the 31-year-old Gilmore had been trying to work out a restructured deal since this summer.