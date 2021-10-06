Rookie CB Newsome out again for Browns, defense banged up

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. returned to practice only to find a number of his defensive teammates missing. Walker was designated to return from injured reserve after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. As long as there are no setbacks, he’ll likely be activated later this week to play against the Los Angeles Chargers. While Walker returned, the Browns were without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney as well as cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II and nickel back Troy Hill. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Newsome, a first-round draft pick, will miss his second straight game with a calf injury.