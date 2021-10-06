Wide gap between Alabama, Georgia and other SEC contenders

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

Alabama and Georgia have made it abundantly clear they’re the cream of the Southeastern Conference yet again this season. When looking at the rest of the league, think Elvis Presley and the Jordanaires. Figuring out who’s the best of this group is a bit more fuzzy after Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and LSU all lost last weekend. No. 16 Kentucky, the only other undefeated SEC team, and No. 18 Auburn have pushed their way up the list. Remaining in contention means handling the SEC test. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is looking forward to the next challenges, saying his Wildcats haven’t played their best football yet.