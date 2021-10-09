Baker leads S. Illinois comeback over S. Dakota St. in clash

AP National Sports

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Nic Baker threw for four touchdowns and Southern Illinois rallied from an early 20-point hole to beat host South Dakota State 42-41 in overtime in a matchup of FCS top-10 contenders. No. 8-ranked Southern Illinois maintained its place atop the conference standings with the stunning win over the Jackrabbits . Donovan Spencer’s 10-yard touchdown run to start overtime put Illinois State up 42-35 for its first lead of the day. South Dakota State, ranked third, responded when Chris Oladokun threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft. Opting to try for the win, Oladokun’s 2-point conversion attempt failed to end it.