Balanced offense leads Liberty past Middle Tennessee 42-13

AP National Sports

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, Joshua Mack rushed for 91 yards and Liberty defeated Middle Tennessee 42-13. The Flames, an FCS independent, featured a balanced offense, running for 227 yards to go with Willis’ passing numbers. They outgained their Conference USA opponent 449-265. Willis’ touchdowns both came in the first quarter — 35 yards to Demario Douglas and five yards to Jerome Jackson. T.J. Green added a 1-yard run midway through the second quarter and the Flames led 21-0. Chase Cunningham threw two TD passes to get Middle Tennessee close, but only briefly.