Johnson’s 2 TDs helps MVSU beat Bethune-Cookman 20-14

AP National Sports

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Johnson ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to push Mississippi Valley State past winless Bethune-Cookman 20-14. The Delta Devils (2-3, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak to Bethune-Cookman (0-6, 0-2). Johnson bulled in from the 1 to cap a 14-play, 80-yard drive to start the fourth quarter. The Delta Devils’ Andrew Bloodsaw picked off a Devin Black pass, and on the next play Johnson ran for a 14-yard touchdown with 9:14 remaining. Black threw two touchdown passes in the first half for the Wildcats.