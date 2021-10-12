Anything can, and often does, happen in Florida-LSU rivalry

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No one can truly predict what will happen when No. 20 Florida and LSU play this weekend. Anything is possible, everything is on the table and nothing is out of reach. Just look at the recent history of the Southeastern Conference rivalry. Their matchup last December might have been the most bizarre one in the 50 years since they started playing annually. Cade York drilled a 57-yard field goal through a dense fog in the final minute to lift the struggling Tigers to a 37-34 upset after Gators cornerback Marco Wilson drew a 15-yard penalty for throwing an opponent’s shoe.