MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have signed center Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension. The deal will pay Suzuki an average annual salary of $7.875 million. Suzuki, 22, led the Canadiens in playoff scoring last season with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 22 games to help the team reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.