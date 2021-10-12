Pepitone drops lawsuit that sought bat from Hall of Fame

AP National Sports

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Yankees star Joe Pepitone has dropped his lawsuit against the Baseball Hall of Fame that sought the return of a Louisville Slugger bat that Mickey Mantle used to hit his 500th career home run. David M. Barshay, a lawyer for Pepitone, filed a notice of voluntary dismissal on Monday in U.S. District Court in Albany. Pepitone had filed the suit in July, seeking compensatory damages of at least $1 million. The bat is currently valued at over $500,000, he claimed. The suit alleged Pepitone agreed to lend the bat. The Hall says the bat was donated.