Shoulder injury ends season for Steelers WR Smith-Schuster

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s season is over. Coach Mike Tomlin says Smith-Schuster will have surgery to repair an injured right shoulder and is heading to injured reserve. Smith-Schuster sustained the injury in the second quarter of a victory over Denver last week that ended a three-game losing streak. The Steelers will turn to James Washington among others to fill the void left by Smith-Schuster’s absence. Pittsburgh hosts Seattle in Week 6.