Watney finding desire and form to try to get back on track

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Watney was feeling like he was at the end of the road on the PGA Tour. He kept his card by using a one-time exemption as top 50 in career money. That was an easy decision. But he also asked tough questions about whether he still wanted to compete and whether he enjoyed it. Watney was a runner-up in Mississippi and has made the cut in all three events this season. The PGA Tour is awarding a $50,000 bonus to everyone playing 15 times and boosting The Players Championship purse to at least $20 million.