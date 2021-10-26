Amid tough stretch, Locksley looks back at 2001 Terps

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland could really use a steady, clean performance when the Terrapins host Indiana after losing three straight games following a promising start. It was one thing when Maryland was routed by Iowa and Ohio State in back-to-back games, but last week’s 34-16 defeat at Minnesota felt different. It came against the type of good-but-not-great Big Ten team the Terrapins need to be able to beat if they’re going to make progress under coach Michael Locksley. Maryland will celebrate its 2001 ACC football championship team this weekend. That’s a team Locksley was a part of as a running backs coach.