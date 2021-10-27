A tough time for Packers to be short-handed — at Arizona

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Grrrrrr!!!! That’s the sound of gritting teeth throughout the NFL as what should be one of the best prime-time matchups of the season loses some of its luster. Green Bay’s star receiver Davante Adams and fellow wideout Allen Lazard tested positive for COVID-19 this week. So when the 6-1 Packers, winners of six in a row, visit the Cardinals, at 7-0 the league’s only unbeaten team, it might not be the headline event it would have warranted with a full team coming to Arizona.