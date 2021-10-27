Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder rally from 26 down to top Lakers

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 26 points down to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 123-115 on Wednesday night for their first win of the season. Darius Bazley scored 20 points and rookie Josh Giddey added 18 points and 10 assists for the Thunder. Anthony Davis scored 30 points for the Lakers. The Lakers played without LeBron James, who sat out his second straight game with a sore right ankle.