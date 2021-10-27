Meyer turned to Carroll, Seahawks to help rebuild Jaguars

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — When Urban Meyer got his first college head coaching job in 2003, he borrowed some ideas from USC’s Pete Carroll. When Meyer decided to make the leap to the NFL, he turned to Carroll again. Meyer brought in 11 players or coaches from Seattle, where Carroll spent the past dozen years and won Super Bowl 48. Meyer says “that is not by accident. It is a sign of respect for an organization and a coach.” Those guys will get a homecoming of sorts Sunday when the Jaguars play at the Seahawks.