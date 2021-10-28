AP Top 25 Podcast: What’s up with Dan Mullen? Week 9 preview

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Is Dan Mullen really on the hot seat at Florida? How did things flip so fast for the coach who took the Gators to three straight New Year’s Six games and pushed Alabama in the SEC championship last year? On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, college football reporter Steven Godfrey, co-host of the “Split Zone Duo” podcast, joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about Mullen’s status at Florida. Then Stewart Mandel of The Athletic joins the show to preview Week 9 of the season, highlighted by a top-10 Michigan-Michigan State game and the aforementioned Mullen and the Gators facing No. 1 Georgia in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.