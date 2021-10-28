Henry, Taylor will fuel 2nd round of Titans-Colts matchup

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Henry is the NFL’s two-time defending rushing champ. Jonathan Taylor is the emerging challenger. On Sunday, the league’s top two runners will step onto center stage for Round 2 of the Titans-Colts matchup. Henry leads the league with 869 yards. Taylor is second with 579 yards and a remarkable 5.5 yards per carry. Both teams are expected to, again, rely heavily on their workhorse backs in a key division showdown between the AFC South’s top two teams.