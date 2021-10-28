MATCHDAY: Struggling champ Lille at leader PSG

By The Associated Press

Defending champion Lille hopes to get back in the race for European spots when it visits league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Stuck in the middle of the table, Lille can rediscover its form against a weakened PSG side that will miss the suspended Achraf Hakimi and Marco Verratti, the injured Sergio Ramos and Leandro Paredes and an infected Kylian Mbappe. PSG playmaker Lionel Messi is also doubtful after feeling a small muscle problem. In Germany, Hertha Berlin coach Pál Dárdai can lead his team to its third Bundesliga win in succession with a victory at Hoffenheim.