No. 10 Mississippi visits No. 18 Auburn in SEC West game

By The Associated Press

No. 10 Mississippi is set to visit No. 18 Auburn. It’s a matchup of the two remaining challengers to third-ranked Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Western Division. The Rebels are led by Heisman Trophy contender Matt Corral at quarterback and pass rusher Sam Williams. The Tigers are fresh from an open week. They’re led by quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe, if he’s able to return from an injury.