Ravens have stayed the course despite their injury problems

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — When the Baltimore Ravens lost running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to preseason knee injuries, it felt like a crisis — and the team’s health concerns have not exactly gone away since then. Through it all, the Ravens have kept winning. The Ravens aren’t in the clear yet. After a 41-17 loss to Cincinnati last weekend, they’re in a four-way tie for the best record in the AFC at 5-2. But Baltimore has arrived at its open date this week in far better shape than seemed likely.