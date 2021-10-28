Texas A&M women’s coach Blair to retire at season’s end

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

Longtime Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair says this season will be his last with the Aggies. The 76-year-old is retiring at the end of the season. Blair has been at Texas A&M since 2003 and led the Aggies to a national championship in 2011. The Aggies have won five conference titles, including the Southeastern Conference regular-season title last season, during his tenure. Blair was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013. He has led Texas A&M to a school-record 430 wins and helped the Aggies make 16 consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament. Before coming to College Station, he was head coach at Stephen F. Austin and Arkansas.