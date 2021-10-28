‘Voice of the Raiders’: Carr leads team post-Gruden

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Derek Carr has been one of the most prominent faces of the franchise since stepping in as starting quarterback in Week 1 of his rookie season with the Raiders. But in the early years as he found his voice, Carr could defer to veterans like Charles Woodson, Donald Penn and Justin Tuck. Then Jon Gruden took over as the marquee name when he arrived for his second stint as coach in 2018. Now with Gruden gone and Carr entrenched as one of the most experienced starters on the roster, the Raiders have truly become his team.