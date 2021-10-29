Clifton Style: Blue-collar Bearcats pushing CFP ceiling

BY RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — No. 2 Cincinnati has embraced the grit and low-frills aspects of its program. They call it Clifton Style, a shoutout to the rough-around-the-edges neighborhood surrounding the urban campus. Linebacker Joel Dublanko says the Bearcats want to have a gritty, tough team to match their blue-collar city. They may not have all the creature comforts typically found at college football powerhouses, but it has not held them back. Heading into the second half of the season, Cincinnati is trying become the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to make the College Football Playoff.