Jets WR Corey Davis likely out vs. Bengals with hip injury

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is unlikely to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a hip injury suffered in practice Thursday. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Davis’ chances to be active didn’t look good. He was listed as doubtful. That’s a big hit to a struggling offense that will already be without starting quarterback Zach Wilson because of a knee injury. Mike White will make his first NFL start in place of Wilson. White won’t have Davis, who’s the Jets’ leading receiver with 24 receptions. Running back Tevin Coleman, tight end/fullback Trevon Wesco and defensive end Bryce Huff were all ruled out.