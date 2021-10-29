Lillard scores 25, Blazers down Clippers 111-92

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 25 points and the Portland Trail Blazers extracted some revenge for a loss earlier this week to the Los Angeles Clippers with a 111-92 victory. Jusuf Nurkic added 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Blazers, who snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Clippers. Paul George, who had 41 points for the Clippers earlier this season against Memphis, had 42 against the Blazers, just six points shy of his career high.