Strong with 4 TD passes, Nevada defeats UNLV 51-20

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Carson Strong threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, Nevada’s defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns and the Wolf Pack defeated UNLV 51-20. Strong hit all-conference receivers Romeo Doubs and Cole Turner with early touchdown passes as Nevada scored on its first four possessions. He completed passes to nine receivers. Cameron Friel, who completed 27 of 41 passes for 283 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, fired a 23-yard dart to Kyle Williams, wide open in the center of the end zone, to break the shutout. Steve Jenkins made 12 catches for a season-high 133 yards and a TD.