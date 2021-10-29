UEFA sanctions Union Berlin for antisemitic abuse

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — UEFA has sanctioned German soccer club Union Berlin with a partial stadium closure for the antisemitic behavior of some of its fans toward supporters of Israeli team Maccabi Haifa. UEFA says it has concluded its disciplinary proceedings against Union “for the racist behavior of its supporters” during the Europa Conference League game last month against Haifa at Berlin’s Olympiastadion. It ordered Union to close two sectors where the home supporters sit for its next game against Dutch team Feyenoord on Thursday and display a banner with the wording “#NoToRacism” and the UEFA logo in those sectors.